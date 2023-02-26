Fans on social media were all saying the same thing after seeing 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul arrive for his long-awaited fight with Tommy Fury wearing a balaclavaFull Article
Jake Paul wears balaclava at Tommy Fury fight as fans say he's busy 'robbing viewers'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BT Sport viewers demand refund as Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fight cuts out before final round
Hull Daily Mail
Fury and Paul were neck and neck and preparing to enter a thrilling final round when the screen suddenly went blank
Advertisement
More coverage
Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight details confirmed from date, UK time and card to TV stream
Fight fans will finally witness one of this year's much-anticipated boxing fixtures as Tommy Fury squares off against YouTuber Jake..
Daily Star