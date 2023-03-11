Mikaela Shiffrin becomes the greatest Alpine skier of all time with her 87th World Cup win - exactly 12 years after making her debut.Full Article
Shiffrin wins 87th World Cup to break record
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup skiing record with 87th career win
CBS Sports
Shiffrin broke Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 victories
-
Mikaela Shiffrin: American skier wins 87th World Cup to break long-standing record
BBC News
-
Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup Record With 87th Victory
NYTimes.com
-
Mikaela Shiffrin races into history with 87th World Cup victory, breaking tie with Stenmark
USATODAY.com
-
Shiffrin stands alone with 87th World Cup victory
ESPN
Advertisement
More coverage
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Ingemar Stenmark’s record for most World Cup victories
Washington Post
Read more
-
Mikaela Shiffrin becomes all-time winningest alpine skier with 87th World Cup win
CBC.ca
-
Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin closes in on record World Cup win No. 87
CBC.ca
-
Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory
Japan Today
-
Mikaela Shiffrin gets record 86th World Cup win, tying Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark's mark
CBS Sports