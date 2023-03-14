Chelsea news: Reece James is back in training this week ahead of another huge game this weekend against EvertonFull Article
Graham Potter handed huge triple Chelsea injury boost as Reece James returns to training
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Graham Potter handed huge boost as Chelsea striker makes training return after serious injury
Chelsea news: Graham Potter has been handed a boost as a first-team striker returns to individual training this week
Football.london