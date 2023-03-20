Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as former manager Steven Gerrard set to land new job.Full Article
Steven Gerrard to be handed new role after Aston Villa sacking
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jacob Ramsey on 'different' Aston Villa role under Unai Emery since Steven Gerrard sacking
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as goalscorer Jacob Ramsey opens up about his role under Unai Emery following the 3-0 win over..
Steven Gerrard linked with England role as part of Gareth Southgate plan after Aston Villa sack
Sutton Coldfield Observer