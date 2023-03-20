Alcaraz reclaims world No. 1 ranking; Nadal out of top 10
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the…Full Article
Carlos Alcaraz has reclaimed the world No1 ranking in men’s tennis – just as his idol Rafael Nadal has slipped out of the top..