Japan rallies for thrilling walk-off win over Mexico in World Baseball Classic semifinal to reach final
Two-time World Baseball Classic winner Japan and reigning champion United States will play for the title on Tuesday night.
Japan defeated Mexico 6-5 on Monday in Miami to advance to the final of the World Baseball Classic, where they will face the USA.
