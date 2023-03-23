IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav Trolled For Three Consecutive Golden Ducks In ODI Series Versus Australia
Published
Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for golden ducks in all three games of the IND vs AUS ODI series.Full Article
Published
Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for golden ducks in all three games of the IND vs AUS ODI series.Full Article
Suryakumar Yadav's three golden ducks is one of the major setbacks that the team faced during this series. Currently the best T20..
It remains to be seen if the Indian selectors will take Jaffer's advice and make changes to the squad. However, it is clear that..