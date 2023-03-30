Detroit Lions bringing back Marvin Jones Jr. to fill void in wide receiver corps
Published
Marvin Jones Jr. announced Wednesday he is returning to the Detroit Lions, two years after leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Published
Marvin Jones Jr. announced Wednesday he is returning to the Detroit Lions, two years after leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
The Lions are bringing back a familiar face in free agency, having reportedly agreed to a contract to add veteran wide receiver..