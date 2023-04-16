Ciro Immobile: Lazio forward in hospital after car accident involving tram
Published
Lazio captain Ciro Immobile is being treated for back and rib injuries after his car was involved in an accident with a tram in Rome.Full Article
Published
Lazio captain Ciro Immobile is being treated for back and rib injuries after his car was involved in an accident with a tram in Rome.Full Article
Luckily, there were no major injuries
Lazio captain Ciro Immobile was driving with his two daughters on Sunday morning when a tram allegedly ran a red light and crashed..