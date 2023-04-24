SRH Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 34 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, April 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match no. 34 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs DC, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.