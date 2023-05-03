Premier League relegation candidates Leeds United have parted ways with Javi Gracia and appointed Sam Allardyce with just four games remaining - with Robbie Keane also arriving at Elland RoadFull Article
Leeds sack Javi Gracia and confirm Sam Allardyce as new boss - with Prem icon assisting
Leeds United have hired Sam Allardyce as their new manager after sacking Javi Gracia.