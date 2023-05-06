Watch: Virat Kohli Touches Feet Of Childhood Coach Before DC vs RCB Clash
IPL 2023: Watch the video of Virat Kohli touching feet of his childhood coach before the DC vs RCB clash in Delhi.Full Article
After the warm-up, Virat bumped into his childhood coach and he right away touched his feet to greet him.
Although Kohli had arrived in the state a few days prior, he made sure to meet with his coach at the venue before the start of the..