Rob Edwards said his Luton team deserved their Sky Bet Championship play-off victory over Sunderland. The Hatters won 2-0 on Tuesday, overcoming a 2-1 first-leg deficit to progress 3-2 on aggregate amid joyous scenes at Kenilworth Road. Defenders Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer got the first-half goals which turned the tie around and left Edwards […]