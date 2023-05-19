Dubas out as Maple Leafs' GM after 5 seasons
Kyle Dubas will not return as Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager next season, the club announced in a statement on Friday. His contract is set to expire on June 30.Full Article
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have “decided to part ways” with General Manager Kyle Dubas