WARNING, OFFENSIVE CONTENT: Racist abuse of Vinicius Jr has led to seven arrests by Spanish police relating to two incidents involving fans of both Atletico Madrid and Valencia this seasonFull Article
Arrests over Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge and racist abuse of Real Madrid ace
