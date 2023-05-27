Milwaukee Bucks set to hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as next head coach, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal with Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin to become their next head coach. He will succeed Mike Budenholzer.
