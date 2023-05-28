Bayern Munich Snatch Bundesliga Title As Mainz Hold Borussia Dortmund For 2-2 Draw
The German giants knew they needed a victory over Cologne to maintain their chances as well as a draw or defeat from Dortmund against MainzFull Article
Jude Bellingham shoved away a camera man before sitting on the pitch in tears after Borussia Dortmund gifted Bayern Munich the..
Bayern Munich have won their 11th straight Bundesliga title, a 90th minute goal from Jamal Musiala sealing a late 2-1 win at..