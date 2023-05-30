The Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 6-0 to secure a 4-2 Western Conference play-off victory and set up a Stanley Cup final meeting with the Florida Panthers.Full Article
Golden Knights reach Stanley Cup final
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
