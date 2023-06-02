First Free Practice Results 2023 Spanish F1 GP

First Free Practice Results 2023 Spanish F1 GP

F1-Fansite

Published

Event: Spanish Grand Prix Track: Catalunya Circuit Weather: dry  25°C Tarmac: dry  43°C Humidity: 53% Wind: 1 km/h NE Pressure: 999 bar In today's First Free Practice of the 2023 Spanish F1 GP, we witnessed the world's fastest drivers and their teams navigating the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's updated track layout. The session opened with Fernando.....check out full post »

Full Article