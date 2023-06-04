Watch: Sportscene - Ross County v Partick Thistle highlights
Published
Watch highlights of the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final between Ross County and Partick Thistle on BBC Scotland's Sportscene.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights of the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final between Ross County and Partick Thistle on BBC Scotland's Sportscene.Full Article
Watch the best bits as second-tier side Partick Thistle beat top flight Ross County in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership..