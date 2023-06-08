World Test Championship final: Shardul Thakur removes Steve Smith for 121
India's Shardul Thakur claims the crucial wicket of Australia's Steve Smith who is out, playing on to his stumps, for 121.Full Article
Watch highlights as Travis Head and Steve Smith put on an unbeaten 251-run partnership to see Australia dominate day one of the..
Watch the best shots from Steve Smith's 50 against India on day one of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.