I consistently recommend smartphones from a company that few in the US have ever heard of over Apple's iPhones or Samsung's Galaxy phones — this is why

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Despite having access to numerous expensive flagship smartphones, like those from Apple and Samsung, my SIM card usually ends up in phones from a little-known smartphone maker to the US — OnePlus.

· OnePlus phones have consistently proven to be excellent devices for nearly half the price of their competitors.

· They're... · Despite having access to numerous expensive flagship smartphones, like those from Apple and Samsung, my SIM card usually ends up in phones from a little-known smartphone maker to the US — OnePlus.· OnePlus phones have consistently proven to be excellent devices for nearly half the price of their competitors.· They're 👓 View full article

