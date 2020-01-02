Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

I consistently recommend smartphones from a company that few in the US have ever heard of over Apple's iPhones or Samsung's Galaxy phones — this is why

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
I consistently recommend smartphones from a company that few in the US have ever heard of over Apple's iPhones or Samsung's Galaxy phones — this is why· Despite having access to numerous expensive flagship smartphones, like those from Apple and Samsung, my SIM card usually ends up in phones from a little-known smartphone maker to the US — OnePlus.
· OnePlus phones have consistently proven to be excellent devices for nearly half the price of their competitors.
· They're...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019 [Video]Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Study: The average American drops their mobile phone at least four times a week [Video]Study: The average American drops their mobile phone at least four times a week

Hold onto your phones -- according to new research, one in three Americans currently have a crack in their phone's screen. The constant threat of dropping our phones and cracking the screen - or worse..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s deals include the Apple HomePod, Microsoft Surface Go, and Samsung Galaxy phones

Today’s deals include the Apple HomePod, Microsoft Surface Go, and Samsung Galaxy phonesPhoto by Thomas Ricker / The Verge The holidays and big sale seasons are over, but that doesn’t mean that all of the deals are gone. While many items are no...
The Verge

Two of the best affordable Samsung Galaxy phones just got surprise successors


TechRadar Also reported by •9to5GoogleExtremeTech

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.