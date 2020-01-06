Global  

CNBC just confused VC Geoff Yang and presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
CNBC just confused VC Geoff Yang and presidential candidate Andrew Yang· CNBC accidentally posted an image about the 2020 election with several mistakes.
· It replaced a photo of democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang with VC Geoff Yang.
· The network, which soon apologized for the mistake, also used a photo of Kirsten Gillibrand in place of Tulsi Gabbard.
· Visit Business Insider's...
