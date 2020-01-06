Best Skywatching Events in January 2020: Mars Runs Into Its “Rival” and More

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mars meets its "rival," Venus and the moon rekindle their "relationship," and more skywatching delights in January 2020. (Photo Credit: NASA / JPL / Malin Space Science Systems)



Missed the Quadrantid meteor shower? No worries, you still have time kickstart your 2020 skywatching agenda this month. Mars will meet its “rival,” also known as the red giant star Antares, while the crescent […]



