Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The 16 best new products we saw at CES 2020

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The 16 best new products we saw at CES 2020· CES 2020 is just about over, which means it's awards time, and we've selected 16 of the best products shown off this year.
· Our favorite products of CES 2020 include the first-ever laptop with a foldable display, the fastest beverage cooler ever seen, and a PC gaming device that works like Nintendo Switch — to name a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Day 2 of CES

Day 2 of CES 02:11

 Kicking off day 2 of CES by checking out some more products that are being featured. Alicia Pattillo reporting.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Innovative Solutions For Smartphone Mounts And More [Video]Innovative Solutions For Smartphone Mounts And More

Discover the top products offered from iOttie

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:24Published

BMW i3 Urban Suite Driving demo [Video]BMW i3 Urban Suite Driving demo

For seven years now, the BMW i3 has played the role of iconic ambassador for electric driving pleasure, sustainability and intelligent connectivity in urban areas. These qualities have helped to make..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 6 best computing products we saw at CES 2020

The 6 best computing products we saw at CES 2020· CES 2020 has unveiled more brand-new and potentially groundbreaking computing products than the past few years — without question. · From laptops with...
Business Insider

A look at the new products being unveiled at CES

New technology aimed at making life easier is being unveiled this week in Las Vegas at the massive trade show CES. More than 4,500 companies, including startups...
CBS News


Tweets about this

al3ml_

شُ ... RT @Tudsbury: everyone ❤️ Now the famous noon store offers the best offer is a 35% discount on the best products 🔥🔥🔥 كوبون خصم نون 👀👀 YES61… 16 seconds ago

pinja_k

Pinja Not going to lie I’m SO excited to get back to the UK again for all the vegan newness 🙌 what have you tried recentl… https://t.co/2UWgIoCbGi 31 seconds ago

luxuryscented

UnEarthed Candles 😍 Lusso Latta, Vanilla Robusto - 4.4 oz., Luxury Travel Tin, Scented Candle 😍 by UnEarthed® Luxury Candles, $12.9… https://t.co/lCfcuBSCR7 34 seconds ago

racquelangelina

racquel RT @amrezy: I want to thank my followers for the continuous support and love over the years. Seeing you guys excited for products @norvina1… 42 seconds ago

PallasAtheneHQ

Breanna Johnston Whale music is the best music and the folks @orcalabbc are absolutely inspiring. 🐳 🤗 You can support them and grab… https://t.co/fEFPxCJLtn 48 seconds ago

promocorner

PromoCorner It's time for @daledenham to release the annual #online18 list of promotional products industry influencers who bes… https://t.co/tF6rmApF1B 1 minute ago

WeledaUK

Weleda UK RT @the_eco_Logical: NEW: it's time for my BEST OF GREEN BEAUTY again! discover my top picks for makeup here: https://t.co/IrgAd1uA4e 💚 mor… 1 minute ago

kyliepettit12

kyliee❄️ every time I skip a month for my Ipsy package they have THE BEST PRODUCTS then the ones I don’t skip come with abso… https://t.co/5cxLWmMYjZ 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.