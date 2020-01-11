Global  

Google Ventures founder Bill Maris blasts outgoing chief legal officer David Drummond: People inside Google called him 'the laziest man in America' (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Google Ventures founder Bill Maris blasts outgoing chief legal officer David Drummond: People inside Google called him 'the laziest man in America' (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google Ventures founder Bill Maris said David Drummond, Alphabet's outgoing chief legal officer, is the reason he left the company.
· "What people called him inside of Google was 'the laziest man in America,'" Maris told Business Insider.
· "I simply could not work with him any longer," he added in a statement, as first...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Alphabet’s Legal Chief David Drummond Departs

Alphabet’s Legal Chief David Drummond Departs 00:37

 David Drummond is departing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Targeted By Officer Impersonator Shares Experience [Video]Woman Targeted By Officer Impersonator Shares Experience

She said that the man, Michael David Nelson, was acting suspicious and notified authorities.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:42Published

FILLMORE MASS SHOOTING: US Attorney David Anderson, FBI's John Bennett, SFPD Chief Bill Scott on Fillmore Shooting indictment [Video]FILLMORE MASS SHOOTING: US Attorney David Anderson, FBI's John Bennett, SFPD Chief Bill Scott on Fillmore Shooting indictment

US Attorney David Anderson, FBI's John Bennett, SFPD Chief Bill Scott on Fillmore Shooting indictment

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alphabet’s controversial chief legal officer David Drummond is leaving, saying he has decided to retire

The changing of the guard at Alphabet continues. Roughly one month after Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they’d be stepping down as the...
TechCrunch

Alphabet legal head Drummond exits, giving its new CEO chance to shake up team

Alphabet's new Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Friday gained the opportunity to reshape the leadership of Google's parent with the exit of Chief Legal Officer...
Reuters Also reported by •The Verge9to5Googleengadget

