Google Ventures founder Bill Maris blasts outgoing chief legal officer David Drummond: People inside Google called him 'the laziest man in America' (GOOG, GOOGL)
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () · Google Ventures founder Bill Maris said David Drummond, Alphabet's outgoing chief legal officer, is the reason he left the company.
· "What people called him inside of Google was 'the laziest man in America,'" Maris told Business Insider.
· "I simply could not work with him any longer," he added in a statement, as first...
Alphabet's new Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Friday gained the opportunity to reshape the leadership of Google's parent with the exit of Chief Legal Officer... Reuters Also reported by •The Verge •9to5Google •engadget