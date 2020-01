Chris Steele RT @JDVance1: Wife, watching Joe Burrow: How do you think he'll like Cincinnati? Me: Poor kid. Wife: What?! Don't you like Cincinnati?… 7 minutes ago Carmen ................ this guy thinks hes the hot***but im over here like.... i’s have to get paid really good to wor… https://t.co/Ds7U5v2D9K 17 minutes ago LCS says IM🍑 RT @JayHulmePoet: Tomorrow I need to work out how to word an email to a nearby priest that says: "hi I'm trans and Jesus got me recently *i… 22 minutes ago STR8 Homah Sports @WannabeeDoctor @Rickyh24 @redsoxnstuff @BarstoolHubbs Ahhhhh, so you don't have one then? Keep reading headlines t… https://t.co/l1NxPyoYSs 24 minutes ago Connor Rowley I had a weird realization today at work that i was going around and coordinating how two different manager's teams… https://t.co/T6eyycvyeV 26 minutes ago Service Design Jobs RT @SDA_Scot: A job description is one thing but here, through the power of @wakelet is what it's really like to work as a Consultant at th… 28 minutes ago Obamoment @EmilyWatplr i mean i dont like to sound like a cringeservative here but, just don't play it. There are games like… https://t.co/kZCjYwUTnO 29 minutes ago K D ii ran into the teacher ii work with at Walmart not too long ago and she like what you doing here ur not suppose to… https://t.co/N4kySaOTQA 36 minutes ago