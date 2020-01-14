Today is the day Windows 7 dies, but you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After a decade of service, Windows 7 is, effectively no more. Microsoft no longer supports the operating system for those unwilling to pay for extended service leaving millions of machine vulnerable. Now that Windows 7 is dead, Microsoft may prefer you to invest in a new Surface, but it is cheaper -- much cheaper to upgrade to Windows 10. Microsoft initially made quite a fuss about that fact that while it was possible to upgrade to Windows 10 for free, it was a time-limited offer. Many people rushed to upgrade because they felt the deadline was hanging over them like… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

