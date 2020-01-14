Global  

Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn't have any apps, and he doesn't have an Amazon Prime subscription (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn't have any apps, and he doesn't have an Amazon Prime subscription (AMZN)· *US presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders doesn't have any apps on his smartphone, Sanders said in an interview with The New York Times.*
· *Sanders also said he doesn't have an Amazon Prime membership — one of the most popular tech subscriptions among Americans.*
· He answered a question about tech security by...
News video: Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll

Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll 01:04

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her [Video]Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail. Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated..

Democrats Worry Over Favorite Candidates Ability To Beat Trump [Video]Democrats Worry Over Favorite Candidates Ability To Beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.”..

Seeing Double: Bernie Sanders and Larry David Appear Side-By-Side on Today Show in Hilarious Teaser

The resemblance is truly uncanny. Friday morning on Today, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared right alongside his Saturday Night Live doppelgänger Larry David...
Bernie Sanders - Did Biden laud a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security as Bernie Sanders’ campaign said?

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Did Biden laud a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security as Bernie Sanders’ campaign said?Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that...
joburbans

Joburbans Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn’t have any apps, and he doesn’t have an Amazon Prime subscription… https://t.co/69TwnFNJLU 16 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn't have any apps, and he doesn't have an Amazon Prime subscription (AMZN) https://t… 45 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn't have any apps, and he doesn't have an Amazon Prime subscription (AMZN)… https://t.co/PxijwNbOIv 46 minutes ago

DoKscho

The DoK RT @businessinsider: Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn't have any apps, and he doesn't have an Amazon Prime subscription https://t.c… 50 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Bernie Sanders says his smartphone doesn't have any apps, and he doesn't have an Amazon Prime subscription https://t.co/i428oinjqI 50 minutes ago

