Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

If you're still using Windows 7 you should upgrade right now — here's what you need to know (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
If you're still using Windows 7 you should upgrade right now — here's what you need to know (MSFT)· Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7, the popular PC software it released more than a decade ago in 2009.
· As of Tuesday, Windows 7 machines will no longer receive security updates or customer service. 
· The cutoff comes after Microsoft began warning Windows 7 device users in March 2019 that it would end support....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Artist's unique work is a 'dust'-see [Video]Artist's unique work is a 'dust'-see

Who needs a Swiffer when you've got this guy? Watch as an artist from Wuhan, China, expertly paints the most realistic images onto cars, using only the dust left behind on the windows.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:30Published

Talented artist creates incredible celebrity portraits from dust on car windows in China [Video]Talented artist creates incredible celebrity portraits from dust on car windows in China

A talented artist creates incredible portraits of Jack and Rose from "Titanic" and Marilyn Monroe from the dust built-up on car windows in central China. The impressive videos, shot in the city of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published


Tweets about this

catchyouri

Marion Murphy RT @futureshift: Still using Windows 7? We have some bad news ... https://t.co/2kjhowwe4G 1 minute ago

UDaytonCyber

UD Center for Cybersecurity & Data Intelligence Are you still using Windows 7? Extended Support ends TODAY, meaning there will be no new security updates available… https://t.co/vsIKqIween 1 minute ago

DamilareOnasile

Onasile Damilare RT @BradChacos: RIP to a legend. Today, Windows 7 dies. Here's how to stay as safe as possible if you're still using it: https://t.co/5yl73… 3 minutes ago

opium2k

opium2k Lol at everyone freaking out about Windows 7 EOL today. If only they knew how many of the professional devices with… https://t.co/tQ13hB82IV 4 minutes ago

NPC_A113

[Usuario genérico] 🇨🇴 RT @kutizkutiz: @rSoftwareGore Well at least they were using Windows 7. Ours is still using Windows XP. 6 minutes ago

weyouandtech1

WeYouAndTech Since Microsoft has ended support for Windows 7 today, Windows 7 users can upgrade to Windows 10 for free by using… https://t.co/GZzFFyKWx6 8 minutes ago

TheBlindMan12V

Feliciano Godoy Although Windows 7 will no longer be supported, you can still use your computer; it would just not be secure. You… https://t.co/WBFBo7FGgK 11 minutes ago

StarlettaSoCal

Starletta If you're still using Windows 7 you should upgrade right now — here's what you need to know (MSFT) https://t.co/kvQ5TyKVIL 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.