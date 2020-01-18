Global  

SpaceX is about to launch a doomed rocket for NASA — and that's a good thing. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's explosive and crucial in-flight abort test.

Business Insider Saturday, 18 January 2020
SpaceX is about to launch a doomed rocket for NASA — and that's a good thing. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's explosive and crucial in-flight abort test.· SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning — and cause the rocket to fail 84 seconds into flight and explode shortly thereafter.
· The goal of the mission is to show that a new spaceship called Crew Dragon can safely escape from a rocket that's not working correctly.
· The in-flight abort test is a...
News video: Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

 Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....

