The US has its first case of the new Wuhan coronavirus
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Illustration by Ana Kova
A case of the new virus spreading rapidly in China has been reported in a patient in Seattle, Washington, Reuters reports. The patient, initially diagnosed with pneumonia, had recently returned from China. This is the first US case of the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, a city in central China. It has already sickened around 300 people and killed six.
Despite the case report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a press conference that they believe the threat to the US remains low.
The virus, temporarily called 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, the family of viruses that also caused the SARS outbreak in 2003 that killed nearly 800 people. An expert panel at the World Health Organization is meeting...
he first reported case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. Officials say the Washington state man is now in the hospital listed in stable condition in Everett Washington. Now lawmakers here in Michigan are getting involved and want answers.
As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic. Here's a breakdown of what we know, and what to look..
