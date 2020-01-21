The US has its first case of the new Wuhan coronavirus

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Illustration by Ana Kova



A case of the new virus spreading rapidly in China has been reported in a patient in Seattle, Washington, Reuters reports. The patient, initially diagnosed with pneumonia, had recently returned from China. This is the first US case of the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, a city in central China. It has already sickened around 300 people and killed six.



Despite the case report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a press conference that they believe the threat to the US remains low.



