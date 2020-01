Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The Yarrabubba crater was formed by an impact some 2.2 billion years ago, making it the oldest known impact crater on Earth. This date also suggests that the Yarrabubba impact may have helped Earth claw its way out of a global ice age.



The Yarrabubba crater was formed by an impact some 2.2 billion years ago, making it the oldest known impact crater on Earth. This date also suggests that the Yarrabubba impact may have helped Earth claw its way out of a global ice age.