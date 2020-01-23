Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A Ford exec explains why the Mustang Mach-E will be profitable immediately (F)

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A Ford exec explains why the Mustang Mach-E will be profitable immediately (F)· Car companies tend to lose money on electric vehicles.
· But Lisa Drake, Ford's VP of global powertrain and purchasing operations, told Business Insider that the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be profitable as soon as it goes on sale at the end of this year.
· Sharing suppliers and parts with Ford's hybrid vehicles...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford Mach-E Interior Design [Video]Ford Mach-E Interior Design

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:10Published

Ford Mach-E Design Preview in Studio [Video]Ford Mach-E Design Preview in Studio

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.