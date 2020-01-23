A Ford exec explains why the Mustang Mach-E will be profitable immediately (F) Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Car companies tend to lose money on electric vehicles.

· But Lisa Drake, Ford's VP of global powertrain and purchasing operations, told Business Insider that the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be profitable as soon as it goes on sale at the end of this year.

