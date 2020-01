‘Captain Marvel 2’ Sequel Is Reportedly in the Works Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

'Captain Marvel 2' may hit theaters in 2022. (Photo Credit: Marvel)



Higher, further, faster, baby: A Captain Marvel 2 movie is reportedly in the works with a creative change-up. According to sources, Megan McDonnell, a WandaVision staff writer, will be writing the script for the sequel, which […]



The post 'Captain Marvel 2' Sequel Is Reportedly in the Works appeared first on Geek.com.

