Tech and business giants mourn the unexpected death of NBA legend turned investor Kobe Bryant, who was known for his 'obsessive' work ethic and used to call leaders like Tim Cook for advice

Business Insider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Tech and business giants mourn the unexpected death of NBA legend turned investor Kobe Bryant, who was known for his 'obsessive' work ethic and used to call leaders like Tim Cook for advice· Tech and business leaders from Apple and Microsoft as well as high-profile investors reacted with shock, sadness, and respect for Kobe Bryant's legacy on Sunday, following the news that the NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at age 41.
· Bryant may be best known for his achievements on the court, but he became...
News video: N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant 00:37

 New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller talks about the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death [Video]Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff&apos;s Department at a news conference on Sunday said they believe nine people died in a helicopter crash that officials said killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

Kobe Talks Lebron, Hall Of Fame In Jim Hill's Final Interview With Him [Video]Kobe Talks Lebron, Hall Of Fame In Jim Hill's Final Interview With Him

CBS 2's Jim Hill spoke to the late Laker legend earlier this month for the last time.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:58Published


Kobe Bryant Reflected on "Inspiring Kids" in Final Interview Before His Death

Just because he left the basketball court doesn't mean Kobe Bryant was done inspiring. As sports and pop culture fans alike continue to mourn the death of the...
Kobe Bryant's death in helicopter crash sparks condolences from both sides of political aisle

Politics largely paused Sunday amid word that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas,...
