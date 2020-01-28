Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan· Porsche is airing its first Super Bowl ad in 23 years to promote the Taycan, its first all-electric car.
· The automaker said the ad is designed to reach a new group of potential customers.
· The Super Bowl often gets the highest ratings of any TV broadcast in the US.
· A 30-second ad in this year's Super Bowl will cost...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Porsche - First quali, first pole

Porsche - First quali, first pole 01:50

 Porsche - First quali, first pole

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows [Video]5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows 5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995) Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

49ers Coach Making Super Bowl History [Video]49ers Coach Making Super Bowl History

KPIX's Vern Glenn gets a chance to talk to 49ers offensive assistant coach, Katie Sowers. She will become the first female and openly gay person to be calling the shots during football's biggest game.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Porsche's first Super Bowl ad in 23 years is for the electric Taycan

There have been Super Bowl ads for electric cars before, but they've tended to treat EVs as novelties. BMW's 2015 ad for the i3 was practically a crash course in...
engadget

A few years after watching his first Super Bowl, Chiefs' Chris Jones will play in one

A few years after watching his first Super Bowl, Chiefs' Chris Jones will play in oneKansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones probably isn't the best guy to have on your team for a Super Bowl trivia night.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeshMeshA_88

مشاعل 🍒 RT @businessinsider: Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/wDLXUFEk8E 32 minutes ago

vrvillar

Victor Villar Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/LZfz7zGWSO vía @businessinsider 2 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/Y135gErWPi 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/zAbIK6DJMn https://t.co/H2caDG1VV4 2 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/oCzyZbvOL0 https://t.co/0YYrnnXTCU 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/DTHKbTSGSg #success… https://t.co/ZZNo5EiAJV 2 hours ago

plugilo

plugilo Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/HbHpte8kCq Porsche is a… https://t.co/YlcLdSDbQt 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Porsche bought its first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years to promote the Taycan https://t.co/wDLXUFEk8E 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.