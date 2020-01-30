Global  

SpaceX Launches Fourth Batch of Starlink Internet Satellites

Thursday, 30 January 2020
SpaceX Launches Fourth Batch of Starlink Internet SatellitesThis payload of 60 satellites brings SpaceX's total count to 240, putting it even farther in the lead as the world's largest satellite operator. Naturally, SpaceX also recovered the first stage booster for later use, possibly on another Starlink launch -- the company hopes to have thousands of small satellites in orbit by later this year.

News video: SpaceX launches second batch of 2020 Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches second batch of 2020 Starlink satellites 01:20

 SpaceX launched its fourth batch of 60 Starlink satellites on Wednesday (January 29), the second of its 2020 push to get 1.5k satellites into space to become operational before year&apos;s end.

