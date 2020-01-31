Global  

China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak· China is using drones to scold people for walking around outside without masks as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads throughout the country.
· According to a video by Chinese state-run paper the Global Times, drones are hovering above people in rural and urban areas, and a voice commands them to put masks on or go indoors. 
·...
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak

Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak 00:39

 A drone has been used to persuade a pensioner to wear a mask in a village in northern China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency [Video]U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

American And Delta Suspend Flights To China Over Coronavirus [Video]American And Delta Suspend Flights To China Over Coronavirus

The coronavirus has killed hundreds of people in China and has spread to over 20 countries.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published


'Sharp-tongued drones' chastise Chinese residents for not wearing face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

'Do not go here and there in the open air without wearing a mask. Go back home quickly and wash your hands,' says drone
Independent

China Vanke offers to halve rents for south China tenants amid virus outbreak

Property developer China Vanke said on Friday that it will halve rents for commercial tenants in over 50 projects based in southern China between Feb. 1 to 29,...
Reuters


Desrah2

Desrah 🇸🇱 Abdulai رشاد RT @businessinsider: China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.… 24 minutes ago

Dr_R_D

Dr Ruth Delaforce China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak - Busin… https://t.co/QyXAQUcS9N 36 minutes ago

wonderingwondr

🐀 RT @intelligencer: Some in China have been using drones to publicly scold people walking around outside without wearing a face mask amid th… 41 minutes ago

joburbans

Joburbans China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/Z5N0h2mxGm 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/nKZvrbQEK1 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/mfcId5cECx 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/carHtgPOP0 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. China is using drones to scold people for going outside and not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/RRm27pZSVV 1 hour ago

