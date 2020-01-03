Global  

Ford thinks the Mustang Mach-E's frunk is a good tailgate cooler

engadget Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Super Bowl LIV is still fresh in many people's memories, but that isn't stopping Ford from trying to capitalize on next year's game. The company is drumming up hype for the Mustang Mach-E by suggesting that would-be buyers use the electric crossover...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford Mach-E Interior Design [Video]Ford Mach-E Interior Design

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:10Published

Ford Mach-E Design Preview in Studio [Video]Ford Mach-E Design Preview in Studio

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:52Published

