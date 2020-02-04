Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Harley Quinn is coming to Fortnite this evening. Developer Epic Games announced a new Harley Quinn skin will be available in its in-game shop at 7PM ET on February 6th, just before the movie starring the famous DC Comics character, Birds of Prey, is released in theaters.



The Harley Quinn skin will be a bundle, which includes other cosmetics like a pickaxe as well as a set of in-game challenges that you can complete to unlock an alternate outfit, appropriately called “Always Fantabulous Harley.”







