Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey

Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey

The Verge Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Harley Quinn is coming to Fortnite this evening. Developer Epic Games announced a new Harley Quinn skin will be available in its in-game shop at 7PM ET on February 6th, just before the movie starring the famous DC Comics character, Birds of Prey, is released in theaters.

The Harley Quinn skin will be a bundle, which includes other cosmetics like a pickaxe as well as a set of in-game challenges that you can complete to unlock an alternate outfit, appropriately called “Always Fantabulous Harley.”



I’m the one they should be scared of. BECAUSE I’M HARLEY FRICKIN’ QUINN!#HarleyQuinn is ready for mayhem and bringing Gotham’s havoc straight to Fortnite. Grab the Harley Quinn Bundle tonight starting at 7PM ET, learn more about the bundle in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)': Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay

'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)': Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay  02:04

 Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco & Cathy Yan - You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News [Video]Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News

Margot Robbie's return to Harley Quinn is a stylish, violent affair — according to the reviews.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:43Published

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - 'Lost Something' Clip [Video]Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - "Lost Something" Clip

Check out the official "Lost Something" clip from Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Review: Margot Robbie's cuckoo crazy pants Harley Quinn busts loose in 'Birds of Prey'

After breaking out in 'Suicide Squad,' Margot Robbie's insane bad girl Harley Quinn gets her own dazzling girl gang in superhero film 'Birds of Prey.'
USATODAY.com

Get ready for Birds of Prey with up to 65% off Harley Quinn comics from $1

Following up its Ant-Man sale from earlier in the week, ComiXology is back with a collection of graphic novels deals in celebration of the Birds of Prey...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The WrapDNAJust JaredThe Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greghops

Greg Hopwood RT @ComicBook: Fortnite officially adds Harley Quinn. https://t.co/HeW3klNwwO https://t.co/pfZsaTAjZE 9 minutes ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the launch of Birds of Prey – The Verge https://t.co/ttvs6M85lR 1 hour ago

theverge_once

The Verge Once RT @verge: Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey https://t.co/OkqKst9x2b https://t.co/mFGiwDA73v 1 hour ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the launch of Birds of Prey – The Verge https://t.co/ttvs6MpGdp 1 hour ago

PhiladelphiaP

PhiladelphiaPennsylv Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey - The Verge https://t.co/nb1nN98Xl8 1 hour ago

adellelalane

adelle Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey - The Verge https://t.co/qN2fisYlXh 1 hour ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey https://t.co/APztmYsFXF 2 hours ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Fortnite adds a Harley Quinn skin to celebrate the release of Birds of Prey https://t.co/hifm1VnUjT https://t.co/8VVDWcvp58 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.