Coronavirus latest: Apple Stores in China unlikely to re-open on February 10

9to5Mac Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Apple Stores in China were closed on February 1st in response to the coronavirus, with the company stating that they would remain so through February 9. Store webpages say that they will re-open on Monday, but a memo to local staff from retail and people head Deidre O’Brien suggests this is now unlikely.

The Chinese government had suggested February 10 as the date on which businesses would resume operations, but it appears Apple may take a two-stage approach …

The post Coronavirus latest: Apple Stores in China unlikely to re-open on February 10 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China 01:03

 In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9.

Five Chinese Apple Stores will re-open tomorrow, but with limited hours

Five Chinese Apple Stores will re-open tomorrow, February 14, after an extended closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. The websites of all five Beijing...
9to5Mac

Apple Stores in Beijing Screening Customers for Fever Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As expected, Apple reopened its five retail stores in the Beijing area today as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China continues. In a video shared by CNBC...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business InsiderReutersThe VergebizjournalsAppleInsider

