Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )





The Chinese government had suggested February 10 as the date on which businesses would resume operations, but it appears Apple may take a two-stage approach …



more…



The post Coronavirus latest: Apple Stores in China unlikely to re-open on February 10 appeared first on 9to5Mac. Apple Stores in China were closed on February 1st in response to the coronavirus , with the company stating that they would remain so through February 9. Store webpages say that they will re-open on Monday, but a memo to local staff from retail and people head Deidre O’Brien suggests this is now unlikely.The Chinese government had suggested February 10 as the date on which businesses would resume operations, but it appears Apple may take a two-stage approach …more…The post Coronavirus latest: Apple Stores in China unlikely to re-open on February 10 appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

