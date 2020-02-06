Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon claims Trump was motivated by his dislike of Jeff Bezos and influenced by Oracle CEO Safra Catz to 'screw' the company out of the $10 billion JEDI contract (ORCL, AMZN)

Amazon claims Trump was motivated by his dislike of Jeff Bezos and influenced by Oracle CEO Safra Catz to 'screw' the company out of the $10 billion JEDI contract (ORCL, AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Amazon claims Trump was motivated by his dislike of Jeff Bezos and influenced by Oracle CEO Safra Catz to 'screw' the company out of the $10 billion JEDI contract (ORCL, AMZN)· *Amazon said President Trump was influenced by Oracle CEO Safra Catz to "screw" the tech giant's bid for the $10 billion JEDI contract.*
· *In a federal court filing Monday related to Amazon's legal challenge to the DoD's decision to award the contract to Microsoft, Amazon said Trump's public criticism of the Amazon bid was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract 01:43

 Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case [Video]Amazon Seeks To Depose Trump In Pentagon Contract Case

Amazon reportedly seeks to depose President Trump in the Pentagon case.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING [Video]MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING

A Massachusetts mother is demanding an apology from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The woman has written a letter to Bezos saying her daughter is being bullied for having the same name as the Amazon device..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)

Amazon wants to depose Trump in its JEDI protest saying his 'bias' against founder Jeff Bezos influenced DoD decision (AMZN, GGOG)· *Amazon told a federal court it wants to depose President Trump in connection with its legal case challenging the Pentagon's decision to award the $10 billion...
Business Insider

Amazon Wants Trump To Testify About Military Contract Awarded To Microsoft

Amazon accuses the president of interfering in the process over a personal rift with CEO Jeff Bezos. Microsoft won the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud...
NPR Also reported by •bizjournalsengadgetSeattle TimesMediaiteTechCrunchBelfast TelegraphMotley Fool

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.