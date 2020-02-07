Global  

YouTube's documentary series on Justin Bieber just broke a record for the platform

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
YouTube's documentary series on Justin Bieber just broke a record for the platform· YouTube recently released a documentary series, called "Justin Bieber: Seasons," about the singer's recent eventful past and new upcoming album.
· The series' first episode garnered more than 32.5 million views in its first week, setting a record as YouTube's most-viewed premiere of all the platform's original content.
·...
