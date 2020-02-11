Global  

T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets green light from judge, Sprint stock jumps 60%

9to5Mac Tuesday, 11 February 2020
After T-Mobile and Sprint got approval for their $26 billion merger from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, the last major hurdle was a lawsuit looking to block the deal from  Attorneys general from 13 states plus the District of Columbia.

News video: Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger 00:36

 New York (CNN Business) The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval. A federal judge will rule in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine, the Wall Street Journal reported. News of the potential green...

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge [Video]T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge Sprint stock prices increased 76 percent following news that the merger was approved by a district judge. T-Mobile shares were up..

S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared after..

Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger

Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile mergerAn anticipated $26.5 billion merger between telecommunications powerhouse T-Mobile and the failing Sprint has triggered markets into overdrive, with Sprint’s...
T-Mobile and Sprint Win Case, Can Move Forward With Merger

As predicted, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero has ruled in favor of T-Mobile and Sprint, clearing the way for the two companies to merge, according to The...
RAPG8O

RAPG8O RT @9to5mac: T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets green light from judge, Sprint stock jumps 60% https://t.co/jutrbJ4OOv by @michaelpotuck https… 1 minute ago

Josewyd

Antonio 🤠 RT @appleinsider: The two cellphone carriers #T-Mobile and #Sprint are closer to merging as "New T-Mobile," following a US District judge's… 5 minutes ago

EricRRogers

Eric T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Gets go Ahead https://t.co/czEzF2SJDl 11 minutes ago

iavian

vijay anand Stocks rally to records as T-Mobile-Sprint merger gets approval, Powell testifies #FB 13 minutes ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: The two cellphone carriers #T-Mobile and #Sprint are closer to merging as "New T-Mobile," following a… https://t.co/t0ze44gyYc 14 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets green light from judge, Sprint stock jumps 60% https://t.co/1zQV55tspW $AAPL https://t.co/pldkgR67cV 15 minutes ago

TelecomNewsAgg

Telecom News Aggregator Merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint finally gets the legal green light #NewYorkFederalDistrictCourt #Sprint Source:… https://t.co/dyo2m65E43 17 minutes ago

CMCMarkets

CMC Markets UK #Breaking Sprint Corporation shares are up more than 70% as merger with T-Mobile gets approval. T-Mobile shares are… https://t.co/gxqlMnkjMl 19 minutes ago

