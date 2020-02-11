T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets green light from judge, Sprint stock jumps 60%

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After T-Mobile and Sprint got approval for their $26 billion merger from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, the last major hurdle was a lawsuit looking to block the deal from Attorneys general from 13 states plus the District of Columbia.



