Samsung just announced 3 new Galaxy S phones — here are all the differences between them

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Samsung announced its brand new smartphones on Tuesday, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

· Each Galaxy S20 model has the same core specs and features, but there's still quite some variation between each of them.

· The Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example, can connect to the... · Samsung announced its brand new smartphones on Tuesday, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.· Each Galaxy S20 model has the same core specs and features, but there's still quite some variation between each of them.· The Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example, can connect to the 👓 View full article

