Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronavirus

Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronavirus

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronavirus· Traders on an auction floor in Kunming, Yunnan province in China are seen in this photo wearing masks as the coronavirus spreads through the country. 
· The virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 45,000. 
· Now officially named COVID-19, the virus has spread to at least 25 countries. 
· Visit...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO 02:21

 The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the spread of coronavirus among those who had no history of travel to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” as people across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teachers From Loveland Return After Coronavirus Quarantine [Video]Teachers From Loveland Return After Coronavirus Quarantine

The pair was teaching in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus first spread.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:51Published

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China rolls out 'close contact detection app' for coronavirus

China has launched an app that aims to reduce the spread of coronavirus by alerting users when they've been in close proximity to someone with the illness....
engadget Also reported by •France 24

Coronavirus has many U.S. firms waiting for products to ship

NEW YORK (AP) — When the factory in China that makes Romy Taormina's anti-nausea wristbands closed for the Lunar New Year in late January, she expected...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MonaSmitte

Mona van der Smitte RT @businessinsider: Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronavirus h… 7 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronaviru… https://t.co/F0v4cE1LP2 9 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronaviru… https://t.co/yGSh5y0r25 9 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronavirus https://t.co/x80itNGtCK 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.