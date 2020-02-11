Striking photo shows a wall of traders on an auction floor in China working with masks on amid spread of coronavirus
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · Traders on an auction floor in Kunming, Yunnan province in China are seen in this photo wearing masks as the coronavirus spreads through the country.
· The virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 45,000.
· Now officially named COVID-19, the virus has spread to at least 25 countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the spread of coronavirus among those who had no history of travel to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” as people across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.