Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has amassed a massive real-estate portfolio across the US.

· According to The Wall Street Journal, he just dropped $165 million on the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the Los Angeles area.

· Last year, he dropped about $80 million for... · Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has amassed a massive real-estate portfolio across the US.· According to The Wall Street Journal, he just dropped $165 million on the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the Los Angeles area.· Last year, he dropped about $80 million for 👓 View full article