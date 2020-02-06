Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The last known Nintendo PlayStation prototype is up for auction — here's the wild story behind the one-of-a-kind, doomed collaboration with Sony

The last known Nintendo PlayStation prototype is up for auction — here's the wild story behind the one-of-a-kind, doomed collaboration with Sony

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The last known Nintendo PlayStation prototype is up for auction — here's the wild story behind the one-of-a-kind, doomed collaboration with Sony· *In the early 1990s, Nintendo partnered with Sony to develop a new CD-ROM console and attachment for the Super Nintendo system, resulting in a prototype fans call the Nintendo PlayStation.*
· *Sony's deal with Nintendo fell through, ultimately leading to the birth of Sony's massive PlayStation brand.*
· *The only remaining...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Worst Video Game Gun Controllers [Video]Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

A great marksman these light guns do not make! For this list, we’re looking at the most infamous video game gun controllers to ever be sold to the public.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bidding for the 'Nintendo PlayStation' prototype is already over $200k

This "Nintendo PlayStation" occupies a special place in gaming history, as one of fewer than 200 prototype units ever produced, and now it's up for auction. Its...
engadget Also reported by •The Next Web

Nintendo Download: Wage War in the World of The Witcher

Nintendo Download: Wage War in the World of The WitcherREDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content: Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Thronebreaker: The...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.