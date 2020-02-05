Global  

Pandora now lets you stream music on the Apple Watch without iPhone

9to5Mac Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Pandora is out with an update that brings a highly requested feature, streaming support for Apple Watch. This offers more flexibility to listen to your favorite music even if it’s not downloaded to your watch when away from your iPhone.

The post Pandora now lets you stream music on the Apple Watch without iPhone appeared first on 9to5Mac.
